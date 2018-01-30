Accel Gains Minority Equity Stake, Adds Ryan Sweeney to Board



SAN FRANCISCO, 2018-01-30 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrowserStack, the most reliable web and mobile browser testing platform on the market, today announced a $50 million Series A investment from Accel for a minority equity position. The investment will fuel BrowserStack's continued commitment to being the testing infrastructure for the internet and allows the company to expand its world-class team and raise global brand awareness. The deal was led by Accel's Ryan Sweeney, Nate Niparko, and Shekhar Kirani, with Sweeney joining BrowserStack's board of directors.The company also announced the opening of its new North American headquarters in San Francisco.



Founded in Mumbai, India in 2011 by serial entrepreneurs Ritesh Arora and Nakul Aggarwal, BrowserStack is the industry's leading cloud web and mobile testing platform and is relied upon by developers across the globe. It is critical for developers to ensure that software is free of bugs and agile to deploy in order to deliver a high quality product and user experience. To serve this need, BrowserStack enables developers to test websites and mobile applications across thousands of real mobile devices, browsers and operating systems. BrowserStack has been bootstrapped since its inception, and built a global customer base primarily due to developers' word-of-mouth. As a profitable business, this is the first financing the company has received to date.



Over two million developers in 135 countries rely on BrowserStack for faster and more reliable testing infrastructure for their website and mobile applications. BrowserStack has well over 25,000 unique paying customers, from startups to large enterprises, including Microsoft, Twitter, Mastercard, Barclays, Gap, TD Ameritrade, Lincoln Financial, mytoys and Yahoo! Japan. More than half of BrowserStack's customers are based in North America.



"Today's funding allows BrowserStack to invest in enhancing our testing infrastructure suite and expanding our enterprise go-to-market capabilities while maintaining our extraordinary growth trajectory; especially in the North American market where we expect to increase our presence significantly over 2018," said Arora, the company's co-founder and CEO. "Additionally, we have also added Google veteran Shailesh Rao as our Chief Operating Officer to help grow and scale our global business efforts as well as lead the San Francisco office."



When testing and deploying new products, organizations can face a number of pitfalls including slower deployment and poor device coverage. Powering 60 million tests per month, BrowserStack allows developers everywhere to deliver bug-free websites and mobile applications, fast. Driven by its proprietary technology, BrowserStack connects developers to real devices and browsers hosted in global data centers. Using BrowserStack, organizations can choose from more than 1,200 real devices and browser combinations and rely on a secure, scalable infrastructure to support thousands of concurrent manual and automated tests. BrowserStack replaces the need to own and manage every combination of device and browser or invest in scaling in-house testing infrastructure. These are critical advantages for customers that want to constantly test and deploy new products in a hyper-competitive environment.



"Accel has a long history of empowering developers, with investments in global companies like Atlassian, Slack and PagerDuty," said Sweeney. "Like these other great developer-oriented software businesses, BrowserStack puts an emphasis on making developers' lives easier through its powerful and intuitive products. The rapid growth of software development combined with shorter software release cycles has put an emphasis on efficient testing processes. BrowserStack is the company that makes testing fast and easy."



Additional Resources



-- Read the co-founders' blog -- View testing plans and pricing -- Sign up for a free trial -- Follow BrowserStack on Twitter



About BrowserStack BrowserStack is the most reliable web and mobile browser testing platform on the market today. Founded by developers, for developers, BrowserStack allows users to quickly and easily test their mobile and web applications across thousands of devices and desktop browsers in order to ensure their software meets and exceeds organizational and customer expectations. More than 25,000 customers around the globe rely on BrowserStack. Founded in 2011, BrowserStack's North American headquarters are located in San Francisco. The privately held company is backed by Accel.



For more information visit https://www.browserstack.com.



Media Contact Scott Lechner Offleash for BrowserStack (530) 521-3095 scott@offleashpr.com