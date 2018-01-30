

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $29.77 million, or $0.36 per share. This was higher than $29.04 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $294.48 million. This was up from $292.91 million last year.



Waddell & Reed Financial Investment earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $29.77 Mln. vs. $29.04 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -Revenue (Q4): $294.48 Mln vs. $292.91 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%



