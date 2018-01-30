sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

160,76 Euro		-4,04
-2,45 %
WKN: A117ME ISIN: US01609W1027 Ticker-Symbol: AHLA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
160,57
160,73
14:18
160,44
160,72
14:18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR160,76-2,45 %