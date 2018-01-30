

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $3.77 billion, or $0.62 per share. This was higher than $2.89 billion, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $13.70 billion. This was up from $13.63 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $3.77 Bln. vs. $2.89 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 31.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q4): $13.70 Bln vs. $13.63 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 to $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $53.5 to $55.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX