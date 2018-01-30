Finland exploration and development company Beowulf Mining said testing at its Aitolampi graphite project indicated that the programme held a "significant market potential" for lithium-ion battery manufacturers as well as non-battery markets. Alkaline purification produced 99.9% total carbon for plus 100-mesh concentrate and 99.8% for minus 100-mesh concentrate, while acid purification results reached 99.6% for plus 100-mesh concentrate and 99.4% for the minus 100-mesh leading the group to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...