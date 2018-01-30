sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,68 Euro		+0,06
+1,66 %
WKN: A2ADH9 ISIN: AU000000CYB7 Ticker-Symbol: 42Y 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYBG PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CYBG PLC CDIS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,62
3,78
13:56
3,62
3,78
09:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CYBG PLC CDIS
CYBG PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CYBG PLC CDIS3,68+1,66 %