CYBG said it was on track to meet forecasts for annual profit after the bank traded in line with expectations in the first quarter of its financial year. The lender, which trades under the Clydesdale and Yorkshire bank brands, said it had solid growth in the three months to the end of December. Mortgage lending rose at an annualised rate of 7.4% to £23.9bn and loans to small businesses grew 1.4% with £567m of new lending in the quarter. David Duffy, CYBG's chief executive, said despite ...

