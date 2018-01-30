Eurozone economic expansion continued at a lively pace at the end of last year so that 2017 recorded the best economic growth in the region since before the global financial crisis, while a survey of economic sentiment indicated more is to come. A preliminary 'flash' estimate of euro area gross domestic product in the three months to the end of December showed the economy continued to grow at a 0.6% quarter-on-quarter rate as it had to the third quarter, as economists expected. While there was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...