

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $178.68 million, or $1.13 per share. This was higher than $118.42 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $2.02 billion. This was up from $1.78 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $178.68 Mln. vs. $118.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.13 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 48.7% -Revenue (Q4): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.73 to $5.93



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX