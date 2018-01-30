

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $8.31 million, or $0.05 per share. This was lower than $47.18 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to $1.05 billion. This was up from $0.93 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $8.31 Mln. vs. $47.18 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -82.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -81.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q4): $1.05 Bln vs. $0.93 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.9%



