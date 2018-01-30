Global Fast Food Market 2018-2022: Key Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.16%

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Fast Food Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fast food market to grow at a CAGR of 5.16 % during the period 2018-2022.
Global Fast Food Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of various types of fast food such as vegetarian fast food and non-vegetarian fast food.
Consumers are now moving away from conventional food habits and are welcoming the habit of eating fast food, primarily because of their convenience in terms of on-the-go consumption.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in product launches. Owing to the emergence of multinational cultural groups in various regions, the demand for multiple cuisines is also increasing. Considering this, many fast food operators started introducing various cuisines in their menu. They focus on introducing fast food items depending on the consumer's taste and preferences. The introduction of new products is highly necessary to keep up with the demand and therefore, new product introduction plays a major role in the sales of fast foods.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Health concerns pertaining to the excessive consumption of fast foods. There are various concerns regarding the health impacts of consuming fast food. The consumption of fast food may lead to various health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and others.
Market Trends
- Increase in product launches
- Expansion to various regions
- Growing demand for vegetarian options
Key vendors
- Domino's
- McDonald's
- Papa John's International
- Restaurant Brands International
- Starbucks Corporation
- Subway
- Yum! Brands
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Market outline
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global vegetarian fast food market - Market size and forecast
- Global non-vegetarian fast food market - Market size and forecast
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
