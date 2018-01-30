Global Fast Food Market 2018-2022: Key Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.16%

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Fast Food Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fast food market to grow at a CAGR of 5.16 % during the period 2018-2022.



Global Fast Food Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from sales of various types of fast food such as vegetarian fast food and non-vegetarian fast food.



Consumers are now moving away from conventional food habits and are welcoming the habit of eating fast food, primarily because of their convenience in terms of on-the-go consumption.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in product launches. Owing to the emergence of multinational cultural groups in various regions, the demand for multiple cuisines is also increasing. Considering this, many fast food operators started introducing various cuisines in their menu. They focus on introducing fast food items depending on the consumer's taste and preferences. The introduction of new products is highly necessary to keep up with the demand and therefore, new product introduction plays a major role in the sales of fast foods.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Health concerns pertaining to the excessive consumption of fast foods. There are various concerns regarding the health impacts of consuming fast food. The consumption of fast food may lead to various health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and others.



Market Trends



Increase in product launches

Expansion to various regions

Growing demand for vegetarian options

Key vendors

Domino's

McDonald's

Papa John's International

Restaurant Brands International

Starbucks Corporation

Subway

Yum! Brands

