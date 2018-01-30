sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Treasury Stock

PR Newswire
London, January 30

GKN plc

Transfer of Treasury Shares

GKN plc (the 'Company') announces that on 30 January 2018 the following ordinary shares of 10p each were transferred out of treasury to satisfy the exercise of options by participants of the:

GKN Executive Share Option Scheme 2004:

80,975 ordinary shares at 110.08p per ordinary share; and

13,890 ordinary shares at 134.60p per ordinary share

Following the above transfer of treasury shares, the Company holds 8,531,021 ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 1,717,572,609.

Details of the issuer:

Name GKN plc

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Regulation Information:

3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a member state


