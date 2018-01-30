

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) reported a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $428.5 million, or $2.10 per share. This was down from $434.1 million, or $2.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $2.07 billion. This was up from $2.01 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $428.5 Mln. vs. $434.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.3% -EPS (Q4): $2.10 vs. $2.14 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.9% -Revenue (Q4): $2.07 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.84 to $1.91 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.955 - $1.995 Bln



