

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The United States has called on Russia to stop unsafe actions that increase the risk of miscalculation, danger to aircrew on both sides, and midair collisions in the wake of Russia's dangerous interception of a US Navy surveillance plane while it was flying in international airspace over the Black Sea on Monday.



As confirmed by U.S. Naval Forces Europe, a Russian SU-27 engaged in an unsafe interaction with a U.S. EP-3 in international airspace, with the Russia pilot closing to within 5 feet and crossing directly in front of the EP-3's flight path.



The US State Department issued a statement expressing 'highest level of concern' over the latest incident of unsafe Russian military practices.



While the U.S. aircraft was operating under international law, the Russian side was flagrantly violating existing agreements and international law, in this case the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas (INCSEA), State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.



This is but the latest example of Russian military activities disregarding international norms and agreements, according to her.



