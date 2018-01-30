Phase One Construction Plan Includes a 25,000 Square Foot Hydroponic Medicinal Cannabis Production Facility in Lumby, BC

Vernon, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2018) - True Leaf Medicine International Ltd. (CSE: MJ) (FSE: TLA) (OTCQB: TRLFF) ("True Leaf"), a quality of life cannabis company for people and their pets, has completed the purchase of 40 acres of land that encompasses the site of its facility in Lumby, British Columbia, Canada, through its wholly owned subsidiary True Leaf Medicine Inc.

The purchase was finalized on January 19, 2018 at a total cost of $3.3 million CAD.

True Leaf, as previously announced, closed a $10 million Regulation A+ offering and a concurrent $4 million non-brokered private placement financing with Canadian investors only. True Leaf is the first Canadian-listed company to conduct a success Regulation A+ offering.

The company used a portion of the proceeds from the offerings to complete the purchase of the Lumby site. Additional offering proceeds will be used to build and staff phase one of the True Leaf facility, as well as provide working capital for the True Leaf Pet business.

True Leaf's application to produce and distribute cannabis under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) has completed the security clearance stage, and the company has permission to build its production facility. At this time, True Leaf does not have a license to produce cannabis.

True Leaf expects phase one: the construction of a 16,000 square foot hydroponic grow building and a 9,000 square foot building housing offices, extraction facility, laboratory and packaging areas to be completed by the end of summer 2018, with a first crop produced in the fall of 2018. True Leaf's first crop will be required to pass a Health Canada inspection in order for True Leaf to be granted a license to grow medicinal cannabis.

Commenting on this latest milestone, True Leaf CEO Darcy Bomford said, "The company is pleased with the completion of our offerings and the purchase of the land and we can move forward in our pursuit of growing what we hope will be the best quality medicinal cannabis in the world."

True Leaf plans to become a one of the main employers in Lumby, a logging community of 1,700 in the northeast corner of the Okanagan Valley in southern British Columbia.

About True Leaf

Founded in 2013, True Leaf has two main operating divisions: True Leaf Medicine Inc. and True Leaf Pet Inc. The Company's goal is to provide federally-approved, safe and effective cannabis products that will be sold across Canada and the United States. True Leaf Medicine Inc. was launched in July 2013 to become a licensed producer of medicinal cannabis for the Canadian market. True Leaf Medicine Inc. has been given approval by Health Canada to build its grow facility and will be subject to a Health Canada security inspection upon completion to allow for the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products. Currently, True Leaf does not have a license to produce cannabis.

Established in 2015, True Leaf Pet Inc. markets safe, hemp-focused products for the pet industry. The Company launched the True Hemp™ pet supplement line in Canada, the United States, and Europe, becoming one of the first hemp-based pet product lines to be marketed worldwide. True Hemp™ North American products are free of CBD and THC, making them the first federally legal products to be marketed in Canada and the United States.

