

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has nominated Kirsten Dawn Madison of Florida, to be Assistant Secretary of State (International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs).



Ms. Madison has been Deputy Director and Resident Fellow for foreign and defense policy at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C., since 2015.



During a 25-year career in foreign and national security policy, she has worked on issues relating to governance, counter-narcotics, and counter-terrorism for the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Department of State, the Organization of American States, the White House National Security Council, and as a Congressional Staffer.



Ms. Madison has run programs that support the work of the State Department Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs to build the capacity of international partners.



