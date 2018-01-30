Global Algae Products Market 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 6.7%

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Algae Products Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global algae products market is expected to reach USD 3,318.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.



This report provides in-depth analysis of algae products market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2022.



The factors such as growing demand for algae products from pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, increasing utilization of pigments from Microalgae due to strict regulations regarding the use of synthetic colors and flavors, and increasing preference for algae sourced products are driving the growth of algae products market. However, factors such as complex production and low awareness about the benefits of algae are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.



Geographically, the market is segmented into five major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global algae products market in 2016. The large share of North America is mainly attributed to the growing nutraceutical market. The growth of this industry is mainly due to various factors such as rising aging population, increasing healthcare awareness, and higher incidence of allergies and intolerance.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Demand for Algae Products from the Pharmaceutical and Nutraceuticals Industries

4.2.2. Increasing Utilization of Pigments from Microalgae Due to Strict Regulations Regarding the Inclusion of Synthetic Colours and Flavours

4.2.3. Increasing Preference to Algae Sourced Products, especially Omega-3 Fatty Acids

4.2.4. Other Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Complex Production of Algae

4.3.2. Low Awareness About the Benefits of Algae

4.3.3. Other Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Emergence of New Application Areas

4.4.2. Growing Use of Microalgae in Aquaculture

4.4.3. Growing Use of Algae in Biofuel Production

4.4.4. Other Opportunities



5. Global Algae Products Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hydrocolloids

5.3. Carotenoids

5.3.1. Beta Carotene

5.3.2. Astaxanthin

5.3.3. Lutein

5.3.4. Others

5.4. Omega 3 Fatty Acids

5.5. Spirulina

5.6. Chlorella

5.7. Others



6. Global Algae Products Market, by Value

6.1. Introduction

6.2. High Value Products

6.3. Medium Value Products

6.4. Low Value Products



7. Global Algae Products Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Food & Feed

7.3. Nutraceutical

7.4. Cosmetics

7.5. Chemicals

7.6. Others



8. Global Algae Products Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. New Product Launches

9.2. Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements

9.3. Mergers and Acquisitions

9.4. Expansions

9.5. Approvals



10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Recent Financials, Product Portfolio, Recent Developments)



AlgaeCan Biotech Ltd. ( Canada )

) Algaetech International Sdn Bhd ( Malaysia )

) Algatechologies ltd. ( Israel )

) BlueBioTech Int. GmbH ( Germany )

) Cellana Inc. (U.S.)

Corbion NV ( The Netherlands )

) Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)

DIC Corporation ( Japan )

) E.I.D. - Parry ( India ) Limited ( India )

) Limited ( ) Heliae Development LLC (U.S.)

Pond Technologies Inc. ( Canada )

) Qponics Limited ( Australia )

) Royal DSM ( The Netherlands )

) SUN CHLORELLA CORPORATION ( Japan )

) Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company ( China )

) Tianjin Norland Biotech co. ltd. ( China )

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5psbjx/global_algae?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716