DSIJ Crosses 100K Downloads on Play Store

India's most trusted investment fortnightly, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has its Android app, 'DSIJ Magazine app', that has crossed 1,00,000 downloads in the Google Play store. To serve its reader-investors better in these days of constant technological progress, DSIJ built a mobile platform that would unify its offerings and provide investors a smart way to keep an eye on the markets' movements.

DSIJ Magazine app has been featured on the first page in the Google Play store as a 'top trending app' and has a 4.4 (out of 5) average rating.

Interesting key features of DSIJ Magazine app includes:

• Access entire latest issue

• Download the issue and read offline as per convenience

• Be notified on issue release

• Get real-time exit updates on stocks recommended earlier

• Call Tracker displays status on stocks recommended in the past 12 months

• Access DSIJ Mindshare - DSIJ's posts' analyzing important information flowing through the day that matters

• Screener - Get company details on any stock



Rajesh V Padode, Managing Director of DSIJ Pvt. Ltd., said, "The DSIJ Mobile App has come as a boon to us and our readers by reducing the time taken to deliver the magazine to our readers. It has eliminated the last mile delay issue of the postal department. 1,00,000 downloads within a short span of time itself is a testimony to this; Sincere thank you to all our loyal readers."

Today, DSIJ is the only equity investment magazine in the country, which publishes well-researched stock analysis with clear cut guidance for investors on stocks - to buy, hold or sell. DSIJ's team of experts, analysts, market-observers and industry experts located in the cities which matter most, work hard to ensure each one gets the best. After all, everyone deserves the best. DSIJ is believed across the investing communities and DSIJ believes in its reader-investors.

About DSIJ

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many 'firsts' to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

