Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-01-30 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On January 29, 2018, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange decided to approve the additional listing application by AS Arco Vara and to list its 2,491,355 additional shares in Baltic Main List.



Trading with additional shares will start on February 2, 2018 or on a date following it in case unforeseeable circumstances occur. Altogether 8,998,367 shares of AS Arco Vara (ISIN: EE3100034653) will be traded under the trading code ARC1T as of February 2.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.