Mahindra Comviva's mobiquityMoney Receives Two Nominations for GSMA GLOMO Awards 2018

Nominated with Airtel Tanzania for Airtel Money service in Tanzania

Nominated with Cassava Fintech (Econet Wireless Zimbabwe) for EcoCash Savings Club service in Zimbabwe

Mahindra Comviva, the global leader in providing mobility solutions, received nomination in two categories at the prestigious Global Mobile Awards 2018. The nominations were received in the categories 'Best Mobile Innovation for Payment' and 'Best Mobile Innovation for Women in Emerging Markets'. The winners will be announced at the GSMA MWC, Barcelona scheduled for February 26 - March 1.

The nomination in the 'Best Mobile Innovation for Payment' was received for Airtel Money Tanzania, powered by Comviva's mobiquityMoney. Launched in 2009, Airtel Money in Tanzania has gone beyond simple P2P transfers, recharges, and bill payments and is now an ecosystem enabler for micro loans, transit payments, merchant payments, crop insurance, cross border payments, savings groups, helping Tanzania move from a cash-heavy society to a digitally inclusive society.

The nomination in the 'Best Mobile Innovation for Women in Emerging Markets' was given for EcoCash Savings Club powered by mobiquityMoney. Launched in May 2015, EcoCash Saving Club digitizes informal savings club in Zimbabwe, called 'Mukando' or 'Maround,' providing inclusive, secure, transparent and convenient platform for Zimbabwean women to pool their money and use it for emergencies.

Manoranjan Mohapatra, CEO, Mahindra Comviva said, "We are very happy at receiving the nominations at the prestigious GLOMO Awards 2018 as it validates our ability to innovate and rise to the occasion in challenging conditions in any part of the world. We believe that the intersection of business and technology opens new opportunities for digital transformation, while doing social good. We are very pleased that our mobiquityMoney is leading the way in digitizing societies and impacting lives of millions."

"The GLOMOs offer organisations and individuals from across the world an opportunity to showcase how mobile technology continues to inspire new levels of ingenuity, innovation and achievement," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "As always, the calibre of entries is extremely high, so to be shortlisted for the GLOMOs today is quite an achievement in itself. We wish the very best of luck to all nominees and look forward to unveiling the winners at Mobile World Congress next month."

