BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

London, January 29
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company')
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-north-american-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427
30January 2018