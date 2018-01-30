Digital Transformation in Airports 2018: Technology Disruption Renders Contemporary Solutions Obsolete and Spurs Transformation across Airport Processes

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Digital Transformation in Airports" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A number of factors symbolize the struggle airports face in their journey to host the roughly 7 billion passengers that depart from and arrive at an airport every year. Capacity constraints, growing passenger footfalls, stagnant aeronautical revenues and competition necessitate a transformation in business models, operational processes and organizational activities by leveraging emerging digital technologies and transitioning from a flight operations-based business model to a passenger-centric one.



Presently, global airports have acknowledged the importance of digitalization, although there are many barriers to implementation. Resistance to change is due to the disruption in current operations, cost of implementing digital technologies and the uncertainty over ROI. Additionally, many operators do not have clarity over the solution that best matches their need and are not presented with convincing business case values and metrics that showcase the transformational advantages of adopting digital technology.



The analyst undertook a global survey of airports in order to assess the current status of digital transformation programs within airports, challenges to implementation, customer requirements and future development plans. The research findings have been complemented with information from internally held airport databases, participation and discussions at international airport conferences as well as a number of interviews with major industry suppliers.



This research service defines the relevance of digital transformation in the context of the airport, showcases the underlying framework to build an effective business case, describes the technology strategy that should be employed in the course of implementing digital initiatives at the airport and provides an overview of digital goals the airport can aim for as it transforms various processes.



The research is segmented to give the reader clarity in understanding the features that will embody the Airport of the Future', building blocks that address the utilization of data, the current status of airports in adopting technology and their position in digitalization relative to the ultimate Smart' Airport. A segment is devoted to understanding airport IT budgets and IT spending forecasts over the next 7 years. The final segment of the research service provides detailed insights into the supplier ecosystem, major digital technology suppliers, and disruptive services and suppliers that are likely to lead to strategic mergers, acquisitions and partnerships in the industry.



Monetization of generated data, expansion of product portfolio by tapping into undersupplied solutions like management of operations during disruptive events, and diversification into adjacent airport segments provide suppliers with good growth opportunities. While investing in new technology and data management solutions, suppliers have to understand the importance of system interoperability, data integration, standardization and collaboration among various airport stakeholders.



Key Issues Addressed

What is Airport Digital Transformation and how does it help my airport?

What kind of strategies h should be employed to facilitate digital transformation?

What are the objectives, advantages and driving factors that promote airport digital transformation?

What are the challenges and barriers to airport digital transformation?

What are the main features that will drive the airport of the future?

What are the technology building blocks that mold a transformed airport?

How does data drive airports towards digital transformation?

How effectively are airports using data? What is the current stage of digital transformation at airports?

What is the current status of airport technology adoption?

What processes at the airport are going digital? What is the impact of digital transformation on these processes?

What are the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that are tracked towards the transformational journey?

How are airport IT budgets positioned with the emergence of digital strategies and initiatives?

How much does the airport industry look to invest in digital technology by 2023? 15. What are the top criteria that impact digital transformation business case?

What are the criteria that impact selection of a supplier in the procurement process?

Who are the major suppliers in the industry for each airport segment? Which companies are providing the disruptive technology?

What are the major mergers and acquisitions seen in the industry?

What are the major growth opportunities for suppliers in the industry?

What are the strategic imperatives suppliers have to adopt for success?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Study Methodology

Key Findings

2. OVERVIEW

What is Digital Transformation?

Phases of Airport Digital Transformation

Airport Digital Transformation Framework

Airport Digital Transformation - Goals and Strategy

Airport Digital Transformation - Vision Alignment

Airport Digital Transformation Operator Vision

Airport Digital Transformation Imperatives

Major Objectives for Airport Digital Transformation

Airport Digital Transformation - Facilitating Factors

Airport Digital Transformation - Challenges

Airport Digital Transformation Priorities

Transformational Advantages for Airports

3. AIRPORT OF THE FUTURE

Features Driving Airport Transformation

Airport City

Self-service - Passenger Journey

Self-service - Travel Ecosystems

Self-service - Mobility Integrators

Passenger Expectations from Airport

Transition to Passenger-centric Business Model

Areas that Enhance the Passenger Experience

Passenger Centricity - Digital Passenger Journey

Total Airport Management (TAM)

Foundation of Data Collaboration - A-CDM

Transition From A-CDM to TAM

Airport Sustainability

Sustainability - Airport Targets

Sustainability - Eco-efficient Airport

4. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION TECHNOLOGY BUILDING BLOCKS

Technology Strategy Building Blocks

Digital Platforms - Data Silos

Digital Platforms - Open Source, Cloud-enabled

Digital Platforms - Blueprint

Big Data - Technology Strategy Building Blocks

Big Data - Data Analytics Matrix

Big Data - Implementation and Case Studies

Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Cloud Computing - Technology Strategy Building Blocks

Data Security - Technology Strategy Building Blocks

Data Security - Biometrics

Data Security - Blockchain

Mobility - Technology Strategy Building Blocks

5. AIRPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION STATUS QUO

Current Status of Airport Digital Transformation

Digital Transformation Status by Technology Adoption

Flow of Data through Data Silos

Importance and Satisfaction of Digital Technologies

Deployment of Digital Technology

Rate of Technology Adoption

6. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN AIRPORT PROCESSES

Digital Transformation of Critical Airport Operational Processes

Passenger Operations - Key Findings

Passenger Operations - Top KPIs and Datasets Collected

Passenger Operations - Future Outlook

Airport Operations - Key Findings

Airport Operations - Top KPIs and Datasets Collected

Airport Operations - Future Outlook

Safety and Security - Key Findings

Safety and Security - Top KPIs and Datasets Collected

Safety and Security - Future Outlook

Baggage Operations - Key Findings

Baggage Operations - Top KPIs and Datasets Collected

Baggage Operations - Future Outlook

Infrastructure Management - Key Findings

Infrastructure Management - Top KPIs and Datasets Collected

Infrastructure Management - Future Outlook

Administration and Finance - Key Findings

Administration and Finance - Top KPIs

Administration and Finance - Future Outlook

7. DIGITAL SPENDING OF AIRPORTS

Revenue and Passenger Growth Correlation

Airport Digital Transformation - IT Budgets

Airport Digital Transformation - IT Spending Forecast

8. SUPPLIER ECOSYSTEM AND GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Airport Stakeholders

Stakeholder Business Case Criteria

Selecting Technology and Supplier

Supplier Ecosystem

Leading Owners for Key Processes

Disruptor Ecosystem

Mergers and Acquisitions

Growth Opportunity - Data Monetization

Growth Opportunity - Disruption Management

Growth Opportunity - Expansion into Adjacent Segments

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. THE LAST WORD

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

10. APPENDIX



