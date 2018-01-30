

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to $339.2 million, or $1.37 per share. This was down from $371.4 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $1.29 billion. This was up from $1.09 billion last year.



T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $339.2 Mln. vs. $371.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.50 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q4): $1.29 Bln vs. $1.09 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.3%



