ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/18 -- The workforce looks and acts very different today than it did just five years ago. Organizations need solutions that will help them anticipate and navigate the impact the evolving workforce can have on critical employee management functions, such as how employees are paid, which is why NelsonHall, a global business process outsourcing (BPO) and IT services analyst firm, has recognized ADP® as an industry leader in payroll business processing outsourcing services in the NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) Payroll Services 2017.

NelsonHall highlighted the breadth of the ADP service offering as a key differentiator. This includes its ability to deliver solutions for clients ranging from small businesses to large enterprises and across the globe, with multi-country payroll and multilingual support that can be tailored to the specific local needs of that market.

Additionally, ADP was recognized for:

Investing in innovative cloud-based solutions that can easily evolve with an organization, are simple to use and can provide real-time predictive insights.

Recent enhancements in machine learning, predictive analytics and benchmarking capabilities in ADP® DataCloud, the ADP portfolio of data analysis tools for human capital management (HCM) that delivers insights to organizations about their workforce and how they compare to other similar organizations.

Continued expansion of the solutions offered in ADP® Marketplace, the cloud-based app store designed to help employers manage an ecosystem of enterprise applications from ADP and other vendors, built on a single platform.





"The current payroll marketplace is crowded, and it's becoming increasingly difficult for vendors to differentiate their services and product offerings," said Pete Tiliakos, principal HR Services analyst at NelsonHall. "ADP's high scores in the NEAT Payroll Services 2017 speak to its ability to stand out thanks to its breadth of expertise and ability to deliver best in class technology-enabled payroll services that align to companies' HCM strategies."

"In today's fast-paced and increasingly global business environment, it is more challenging than ever for organizations to effectively manage their workforce," said Stuart Sackman, corporate vice president, Global Product & Technology, ADP. "At ADP, our primary focus is delivering the right technology and services for businesses of every size, no matter where they are today or what their future expansion plans are. Being recognized by NelsonHall for the fifth consecutive time means we are doing just that."

The NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool evaluates vendors on two key dimensions: ability to deliver immediate benefits and ability to meet clients' future requirements. Those companies identified in the Leader's quadrant scored well on a combination of analyst assessments and feedback from vendor clients.

To read this custom report on ADP payroll capabilities and performance, access the NEAT Payroll Services 2017.

