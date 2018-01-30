Global Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Natural Source Vitamin E (Tocopherols and Tocotrienols) - A Global Market Overview - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Demand for Natural Source Vitamin E is Forecast to Register a CAGR of 4.7% through to 2024 to Reach $1.03 Billion

Emerging economies have been witnessing a paradigm shift in terms of shortage of time and eating patterns, triggering a growing demand for vitamins that can enrich food and drink. Natural vitamin E enriched foods are full of supplemental nutrients that can offset any nutrients that an individual's daily diet lacks.



Dietary Supplements constitutes the largest application for natural vitamin E globally, volume consumption of which is slated to compound annually at 4.2% over 2017-2024 in reaching a projected 10.9 thousand metric tons by 2024 from an estimated 8.2 thousand metric tons in 2017.



Research Findings & Coverage

Global Natural Vitamin E market is analyzed in this report with respect to key product types and major end-use sectors

The study exclusively analyzes the market of each product type and end-use sectors of Vitamin E by a major geographic region

Natural Vitamin E Increasingly Being Used in Food and Cosmetics

Palm Oil-Derived Tocotrienols Establish Foothold

Supply-Demand Imbalance of Tocopherols

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 47

The industry guide includes the contact details for 193 companies

Product Outline



The report analyzes the market for the following key product types of Natural Vitamin E:

Tocopherols

Tocotrienols

End-Use sectors of Natural Vitamin E analyzed comprise the following:

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Other sectors

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Natural Vitamin E market for the period 2014-2024 in terms of volumes in Tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2024



Key Topics Covered:



Part A: Global Market Perspective



1. Introduction

1.1 Market Drivers and Opportunities

1.2 Overall Vitamin E Market At-a-Glance

1.3 Product Outline



2. Regulations for Dietary Supplements and Ingredients

2.1 Regulations for Dietary Supplements and Ingredients as per the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

2.1.1 How the Safety of Dietary Supplements is Ensured

2.1.2 Registration of Food Facilities

2.1.3 Notification Process for New Dietary Ingredients

2.2 FDA Changes Nutrition Facts Label on Food Packaging

2.3 European Union: Traceability and Labeling of GMOs



3. Key Global Players

3.1 Global Vitamin E Production Capacities

3.1.1 Global Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Capacity

3.1.2 Global Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols Capacity

3.2 Natural Vitamin E Tocopherol Manufacturers

Advanced Organic Materials S.A. ( Argentina )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( United States )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Beijing Gingko Group ( China )

) BTSA Biotecnologas Aplicadas Sl ( Spain )

) COFCO Tech Bioengineering ( Tianjin ) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Co., Ltd. ( ) Royal DSM NV (DSM Nutritional Products) ( The Netherlands )

) Cargill, Inc ( United States )

) Fenchem Biotek Ltd. ( China )

) Mitsubishi-Chemical Foods Corporation ( Japan )

) Tama Biochemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Vitae Naturals (Vitae Caps, S.A.) ( Spain )

) Wilmar Spring Fruit Nutrition Products ( Jiangsu ) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Co., Ltd. ( ) Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) 3.3 Natural Vitamin E - Tocotrienols Manufacturers

American River Nutrition , Inc. ( United States )

, Inc. ( ) Beijing Gingko Group ( China )

) ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

) KLK Oleo (Davos Life Science) ( Singapore )

) Musim Mas Group ( Singapore )

) Sime Darby Bioganic Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

) Vance Group Ltd. ( Singapore )

4. Key Business Trends

AOM Introduces Tocomix R, non-GMO Tocopherols from Rapeseed

AOM Launches its European Subsidiary

BTSA in Collaboration to Develop an Antioxidant Packaging

Davos Life Science Unveils its New Brand: DavosLife E3

American River Nutrition Seeks EU Novel Food Approval for DeltaGold

ORYZA's Rice Bran Tocotrienol is COSMOS Approved

Hovid Berhad in Collaboration with NNI in Parkinson's Disease Research

BGG Group Establishes European Subsidiary

Nutralliance Introduced non-GMO Natural Vitamin E Powder to US Market

Two New Natural Source Vitamin E Products Unveiled by ADM

Matrix Announces Expansion of Tocopherols Capacity and Product Range

AOM Introduces TOCOMIX ORG and SUN E ORG

Mitsubishi Chemical Acquires Eisai Food & Chemical Co Ltd

Nutralliance Launches RavEtol Rapeseed-sourced Natural Vitamin E

Carotech Sdn Bhd Becomes ExcelVite Sdn Bhd

Fenchem Expands to South American Cosmetics Market

5. Global Market Overview

5.1 Global Natural Vitamin E Market Overview by End-Use Application

5.2 Global Natural Vitamin E Market Overview by Type

5.2.1 Natural Vitamin E - Tocopherols

5.2.1.1 Global Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Market Overview by End-Use Application

5.2.2 Natural Vitamin E - Tocotrienols

5.2.2.1 Global Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols Market Overview by End-Use Application



Part B: Regional Market Perspective

Regional Market Overview



1. North America



2. Europe



3. Asia-Pacific



4. South America



5. Rest Of World

Part C: Guide to the Industry

1. Major Manufacturers and Suppliers of Vitamin E

2. Major Companies in the End-use Application Industries for Vitamin E

Part D: Annexure



