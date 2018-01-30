Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Provider Micfo Opens 45th Global Location

Following A Record-Breaking Year, Micfo Sets Sights on Growth in 2018

CHARLESTON, South Carolina, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider Micfo today announced that it has opened five new locations, bringing its global footprint to a total of 45 data centers across five continents. Two of the new locations are in the United States: Las Vegas and Minneapolis. The others are in Moscow, Paris and Johannesburg. The company also announced the addition of two industry veterans, David Park and Melyssa Banda, to its executive team. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Micfo has been an industry-leading platform provider for nearly twenty years, and currently operates one of the largest networks of globally-dispersed cloud platforms for fog and edge applications.

"We have built a customer-focused IaaS company that uniquely addresses a market segment not well-served by large, geocentric providers," said Amir Golestan, CEO and founder of Micfo. "Our customers value the shorter point-to-point connectivity, lower latency, and closer proximity that our geographically-diverse platform provides, and appreciate the simplicity of having a single point of contact encompassing all of these locations."

Unlike the major providers in the industry, who serve a large base of customers from a limited number of locations, Micfo's hyper-local and customer-first approach results in faster, more reliable service for customers.

"Micfo has distinctly contributed to our success during all these years of exponential growth," said Uzair Gadit, CEO of PureVPN. "It's a sizeable organization yet without caveats; senior staff right up to the CEO are always on top of things, which truly reflects their customer-centric approach."

Micfo plans to continue growing in the coming months. New additions to the executive team David Park and Melyssa Banda will bring years of industry experience to support Micfo's rapid growth. Park, previously a technology leader at Hitachi Data Systems, Samsung and Microsoft, will oversee engineering innovation at Micfo. Banda, formerly Head of Products and Marketing at Western Digital and TP-Link, is focused on sales and operational execution.

About Micfo

With forty-five data center locations, Micfo is an infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider operating one of the largest networks of globally-dispersed cloud platforms. Through the thoughtful expansion of its scalable and geocentric infrastructure, Micfo's strategy has been to grow its client base by delivering what it promises and measuring the results of that delivery relentlessly.

Press Contact

press@micfo.com

