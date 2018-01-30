MarketFactory, the industry-leading foreign exchange technology platform, announced today that they added the Moscow Exchange (MOEX), the largest and most liquid Russian ruble (RUB) trading foreign exchange (FX) market globally, as a venue for Whisperer, MarketFactory's ultra-low latency API that connects to the entire FX market. This addition now provides FX market participants using Whisperer access to 77 FX venues.

By adding MOEX as a venue, market participants can easily trade the Russian ruble without having to allocate scarce credit lines to hedge the RUB. MOEX sees daily volume highs of up to $30 billion with international market participants accounting for approximately 40% of volumes in Russia. Additionally, trading with MOEX provides market participants a cleared settlement model.

"As the FX market evolves, our clients want more connectivity options and were requesting the ability to trade the Russian ruble easily," said Darren Jer, CEO, MarketFactory. "At MarketFactory, our customers come first and we always aim to give them what they want."

"We welcome MarketFactory as a new global technology and connectivity vendor of the Moscow Exchange. Cooperation with MarketFactory will help us to realize our strategy of attracting international clients to the Moscow Exchange FX market and strengthen our position as the largest and most dominant liquidity platform for Russian ruble foreign exchange trading," said Igor Marich, Member of the Management Board, Moscow Exchange.

About MarketFactory

MarketFactory is a financial technology company focused on providing software-as-a-service to currency markets. Our platforms power currency trading that seamlessly connects to 70+ FX venues, delivers ultra-low latency, improves time to market and enables risk monitoring. Currently, MarketFactory partners with over 100 banks, funds, brokers and ECNs/exchanges. MarketFactory is backed by FirstMark Capital and private investors, and has offices in New York City and London. For more information, please visit www.marketfactory.com or follow us @MarketFactory.

