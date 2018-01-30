The following information is based on a press release from Holmen AB (Holmen) published on January 30, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Holmen has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 10, 2018 approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The scheduled Ex-date is April 30, 2018. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Holmen (HOLMB).



