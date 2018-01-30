Ethereum News Update
Yesterday, I said Ethereum is starting to front-run Bitcoin in terms of institutional support. And what happened the same day? A major pension fund launched a $50.0-million cryptocurrency investment fund-and it is based around Ethereum.
The new fund comes courtesy of OMERS, one of Canada's biggest pension funds. (Source: ".
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Yesterday, I said Ethereum is starting to front-run Bitcoin in terms of institutional support. And what happened the same day? A major pension fund launched a $50.0-million cryptocurrency investment fund-and it is based around Ethereum.
The new fund comes courtesy of OMERS, one of Canada's biggest pension funds. (Source: ".
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...