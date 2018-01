WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) reported fourth-quarter core EPS of $0.49 compared to $0.50, prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth-quarter core sales were $2.74 billion, up 7% year over year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.



