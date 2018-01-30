

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $0.70 billion, or $0.87 per share. This was lower than $1.19 billion, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.4% to $5.34 billion. This was down from $6.03 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $0.70 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $1.44 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -39.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q4): $5.34 Bln vs. $6.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX