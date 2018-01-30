Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2018) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC) (9CX: MUN), ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), is an early development stage bio-tech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. As reported in a news releases issued by the Company on January 24, 2018, an observational clinical trial was completed by Dr. Richard Tytus and his team at Hamilton Medical Research Group in Hamilton, Ontario (the "Trial") and submitted to Health Canada for final approval by Nutrasource Diagnostics Inc. Since then, the Company has examined the results of the Trial more thoroughly and wishes to provide more information on the significance of the findings.

Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is an auto-immune disorder which causes the pancreas to produce little or no insulin and leads to high blood glucose levels. Type 2 diabetes occurs as a result of decreased insulin effectiveness or production which also leads to high blood glucose levels. During the Trial, the effectiveness of the Company's eBalance therapy as an adjunct treatment for diabetes and related complications in Type 1 and Type 2 diabetics was assessed over 3 months.

In non-diabetics, insulin rises sharply after a meal, attaches to a receptor on the surface of muscle tissue, allows glucose to rapidly enter and then dissipates. In Type 2 diabetic, insulin is less able to stimulate the entry of glucose into muscle tissue, leading to high blood glucose levels and sustained elevated levels of insulin.

When hemoglobin ("Hb") in the red blood cells combines with glucose, it is referred to as "glycated hemoglobin" or "HbA1c". The amount of glucose that combines with Hb is directly proportional to the total amount of sugar that is in the blood at that time. Measuring HbA1c can provide an estimate of average glucose levels over the 8 to 12 week life span of red blood cells.

After 3 months of eBalance treatments, average fasting blood glucose levels declined by 12.3% from 10.5 to 9.2 millimoles per litre. Plasma insulin declined by 46.7% from 168 to 78 picomoles per litre. These results indicate that, on average, the blood glucose uptake was increased and that less insulin was required to achieve that uptake. HbA1c levels declined by 0.16% from 8.36% to 8.20%. A longer double-blind, placebo controlled study may be conducted in the future to determine if the HbA1c levels would be further reduced over a period of time that is longer than the life span of red blood cells.

Blood pressure

After 7 weeks of treatments, systolic pressure, the higher amount of pressure in the arteries during the contraction of the heart muscle, declined by 9.6% from 142 to 128 millimeters of mercury and stabilized at the lower lever through to the end of the study. During the same period, diastolic pressure, the lower pressure number in the arteries when the heart muscle is between beats, declined by 10.4% from 78 to 70 millimeters of mercury and also remained at the lower level. The Company has been encouraged to undertake further studies on subjects with higher blood pressures to determine if a proportional effect is obtained. If this does occur, a 10% decrease in blood pressure for individuals at risk from high blood pressure could be very beneficial without the side effects of medications.

Pain and numbness

Neuropathy is nerve damage that can occur with diabetes as a result of high blood glucose levels and high blood pressure. The damage most often affects the extremities and causes pain, tingling or numbness in the hands, arms, legs and feet. Only two subjects suffered from pain at the beginning of the Trial and both reported feeling either less pain or reduced coldness or numbness in their extremities. These findings support our anecdotal results with a number of people who have used eBalance devices in informal testing. Future studies may recruit subjects who are experiencing pain and loss of feeling.

Kidney function (Nephropathy)

Nephropathy is damage caused to the small blood vessels in the kidneys by high blood glucose levels and high blood pressure that prevents them from functioning properly or even causes them to fail completely. When the blood vessels in the kidneys are injured, the kidneys cannot clean the blood properly. The body will retain more water and salt than it should, which can result in weight gain and edema. The decrease in eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) observed in the Trial and a reduction in edema seen in our informal testing may warrant further investigation to assess the effect of eBalance treatments on kidney function in diabetics.

As previously disclosed, the eBalance treatments were considered safe for the purposes of the Trial. There were no significant treatment-related adverse events or negative abnormalities in routine hematology, biochemistry, vital signs or physical findings for the duration of the Trial.

Dr. Terrance Owen, CEO, stated, "Having had the opportunity to review the results of the Trial more extensively, we are pleased to see the degree to which eBalance treatments can be beneficial without harmful side effects".

