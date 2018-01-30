Transport for London has appointed Cleshar Contract Services to replace Carillion in maintaining London Overground's East London Line. TfL said the new contract will start on 1 April and that Carillion's employees will be transferred by Cleshar with their terms and conditions protected. Until the contract starts, TfL will work with the accountancy firm PwC on a deal that allows Carillion's workers to carry out maintenance on the line and be paid. Carillion's collapse on 15 January left thousands ...

