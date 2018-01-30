Hedge fund Elliott Advisors is in talks to buy Waterstones, the British bookseller owned by Russian oligarch Alexander Mamut, according to press reports. It is understood that Elliott Advisors has been given a short period of exclusivity while the negotiations are carried out. Neither Waterstones nor Elliot Partners were immediately available for comment. But the price being discussed is thought to be below a previously rumoured price tag of £250m. Mamut acquired the chain in 2011 from HMV ...

