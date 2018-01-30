Markets in Asia finished lower on Tuesday, following on from a disappointing session overnight across the Pacific on Wall Street. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 1.43% at 23.291.97, as the yen strengthened 0.28% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 108.66. Carmakers, which had managed to make early gains, finished in the red with Honda down 0.56% and Toyota falling 0.18%. Technology plays were also mainly lower, with SoftBank Group sliding 1.48% and Sony slipping 1.93%. Apple suppliers were ...

