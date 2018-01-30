

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A bill to ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy did not get enough votes in the Senate to open up for debate.



The Senate voted Monday on whether to stop the Democrats' filibuster of the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, a legislation that would ban abortions after 20 weeks - as neither Congress nor state legislatures can vote to ban all abortions under Roe v. Wade. Fifty-one senators, including three Democrats, voted to take the bill up for debate, but 60 votes were required.



The vote came after the White House indicated President Donald Trump would sign the bill into law.



He said it was disappointing that despite support from a bipartisan majority of U.S. Senators, the bill was blocked from further consideration.



The vote by the Senate rejects scientific fact and puts the United States out of the mainstream in the family of nations, the President said in a statement. He pointed out that only 7 out of 198 nations, including China and North Korea, allow elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. 'We must defend those who cannot defend themselves'. He urged the Senate to reconsider its decision and pass legislation that will 'celebrate, cherish, and protect life'.



The bill highlights how scientific studies have demonstrated that babies in the womb feel intense pain when they are killed in abortions at twenty weeks. Polls have shown that the large majority of Americans would limit abortion to, at most, the first three months of pregnancy.



Pro-life organizations condemned Democrats for blocking the bill, which if passed is estimated to save as many as 18,000 unborn babies form abortions each year.



'Americans should be outraged that pro-abortion Senate Democrats refuse to protect unborn babies who can feel pain,' said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life.



Jeanne Mancini, President of March for Life, said, 'It is a disgrace that our Senate has once again failed to pass a bill that reflects the hearts and minds of the national pro-life consensus.'



Kristan Hawkins, President, Students for Life of America, called for a change to the filibuster rules.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX