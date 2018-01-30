

On 29 January 2018, Majedie Asset Management Limited ('Majedie') sold 4,437 shares in Ladbrokes Coral Group plc ('Ladbrokes Coral') on behalf of one or more discretionary investment management clients. The sale was a consequence of outflows from discretionary investment management portfolios.



On 26 January 2018, Majedie transferred out in specie 65,898 shares in Ladbrokes Coral on behalf of one or more discretionary investment management clients. The transfer was a consequence of one or more client instructions.



Both the sale and the in specie transfer were in accordance with the relevant provision of Majedie's irrevocable undertaking dated 21 December, 2017 to vote in favour of GVC Holdings plc's offer for Ladbrokes Coral. Following the transactions Majedie holds 33,842,819 Ladbrokes Coral shares. Of this holding Majedie is entitled to instruct voting rights over, and its irrevocable undertaking to vote in favour of the offer is now in respect of, 32,125,363 shares.



The shares which are the subject of this announcement are also the subject of a contemporaneous announcement under Rule 8.3.



