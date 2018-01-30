United States K-12 Computing/Display Devices Deployment and Purchasing Patterns 2017

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "K-12 Deployment Patterns and Purchasing for Computing/Display Devices 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

K-12 Deployment Patterns and Purchasing Plans for Computing/Display Devices 2017 is the summative publication in a series of reports providing information on the choices schools are making as they implement more technology in their classrooms.



K-12 Deployment Patterns and Purchasing Plans for Computing/Display Devices 2017 provides information on:

The deployment of display technology, including interactive whiteboards, digital projectors and flat panel screens

The deployment of device technology, including laptops, Chromebooks and tablet computers

Most popular brands of classroom technology

Funding trends and future purchase plans

K-12 Deployment Patterns and Purchasing Plans for Computing/Display Devices 2017 is based on a survey of educators during the 2016-2017 school year. Those educators included superintendents, district technology coordinators, district curriculum directors, principals and school technology coordinators.



Information Reported for the First Time in This Report Includes:

Educators' assessment of whether they have the infrastructure needed to support technology implementation;

Areas where technology best fits with the needs of students and teachers;

Emerging technologies educators say they plan to acquire; and

Educators' projections on whether technology funding will increase or decrease in the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:



Methodology Executive Summary Introduction Results: Inventory of Display/Output Technology Results: Digital Projector Brands Results: Interactive Whiteboard Brands Results: Digital Media Player Brands Results: Displays Projected Results: Ratio of Students to Computing Devices Results: Inventory of Desktops, Laptops & Chromebooks Results: Laptop And Chromebooks Brands Results: Inventory of Tablets & Other Mobile Devices Results: Tablet Brands in K-12 Results: Pros & Cons of Mobile Devices Results: Time Students Spend Using Devices Results: Schedule for Acquiring New Devices Results: Sources of Technology Funding Results: Technology Spending Trends Results: Effect of Technology Spending On Instructional Materials Forecast: Trends in Infrastructure Forecast: Trends in Device Access Forecast: Plans to Add Emerging Technologies Conclusion Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qsf8hl/united_states?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716