Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.01.2018 | 14:31
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

United States K-12 Computing/Display Devices Deployment and Purchasing Patterns 2017

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "K-12 Deployment Patterns and Purchasing for Computing/Display Devices 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

K-12 Deployment Patterns and Purchasing Plans for Computing/Display Devices 2017 is the summative publication in a series of reports providing information on the choices schools are making as they implement more technology in their classrooms.

K-12 Deployment Patterns and Purchasing Plans for Computing/Display Devices 2017 provides information on:

  • The deployment of display technology, including interactive whiteboards, digital projectors and flat panel screens
  • The deployment of device technology, including laptops, Chromebooks and tablet computers
  • Most popular brands of classroom technology
  • Funding trends and future purchase plans

K-12 Deployment Patterns and Purchasing Plans for Computing/Display Devices 2017 is based on a survey of educators during the 2016-2017 school year. Those educators included superintendents, district technology coordinators, district curriculum directors, principals and school technology coordinators.

Information Reported for the First Time in This Report Includes:

  • Educators' assessment of whether they have the infrastructure needed to support technology implementation;
  • Areas where technology best fits with the needs of students and teachers;
  • Emerging technologies educators say they plan to acquire; and
  • Educators' projections on whether technology funding will increase or decrease in the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Methodology
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Introduction
  4. Results: Inventory of Display/Output Technology
  5. Results: Digital Projector Brands
  6. Results: Interactive Whiteboard Brands
  7. Results: Digital Media Player Brands
  8. Results: Displays Projected
  9. Results: Ratio of Students to Computing Devices
  10. Results: Inventory of Desktops, Laptops & Chromebooks
  11. Results: Laptop And Chromebooks Brands
  12. Results: Inventory of Tablets & Other Mobile Devices
  13. Results: Tablet Brands in K-12
  14. Results: Pros & Cons of Mobile Devices
  15. Results: Time Students Spend Using Devices
  16. Results: Schedule for Acquiring New Devices
  17. Results: Sources of Technology Funding
  18. Results: Technology Spending Trends
  19. Results: Effect of Technology Spending On Instructional Materials
  20. Forecast: Trends in Infrastructure
  21. Forecast: Trends in Device Access
  22. Forecast: Plans to Add Emerging Technologies
  23. Conclusion
  24. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qsf8hl/united_states?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


