United States K-12 Computing/Display Devices Deployment and Purchasing Patterns 2017

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "K-12 Deployment Patterns and Purchasing for Computing/Display Devices 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
K-12 Deployment Patterns and Purchasing Plans for Computing/Display Devices 2017 is the summative publication in a series of reports providing information on the choices schools are making as they implement more technology in their classrooms.
K-12 Deployment Patterns and Purchasing Plans for Computing/Display Devices 2017 provides information on:
- The deployment of display technology, including interactive whiteboards, digital projectors and flat panel screens
- The deployment of device technology, including laptops, Chromebooks and tablet computers
- Most popular brands of classroom technology
- Funding trends and future purchase plans
K-12 Deployment Patterns and Purchasing Plans for Computing/Display Devices 2017 is based on a survey of educators during the 2016-2017 school year. Those educators included superintendents, district technology coordinators, district curriculum directors, principals and school technology coordinators.
Information Reported for the First Time in This Report Includes:
- Educators' assessment of whether they have the infrastructure needed to support technology implementation;
- Areas where technology best fits with the needs of students and teachers;
- Emerging technologies educators say they plan to acquire; and
- Educators' projections on whether technology funding will increase or decrease in the next five years.
Key Topics Covered:
- Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Results: Inventory of Display/Output Technology
- Results: Digital Projector Brands
- Results: Interactive Whiteboard Brands
- Results: Digital Media Player Brands
- Results: Displays Projected
- Results: Ratio of Students to Computing Devices
- Results: Inventory of Desktops, Laptops & Chromebooks
- Results: Laptop And Chromebooks Brands
- Results: Inventory of Tablets & Other Mobile Devices
- Results: Tablet Brands in K-12
- Results: Pros & Cons of Mobile Devices
- Results: Time Students Spend Using Devices
- Results: Schedule for Acquiring New Devices
- Results: Sources of Technology Funding
- Results: Technology Spending Trends
- Results: Effect of Technology Spending On Instructional Materials
- Forecast: Trends in Infrastructure
- Forecast: Trends in Device Access
- Forecast: Plans to Add Emerging Technologies
- Conclusion
- Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qsf8hl/united_states?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716