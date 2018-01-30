

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) said that it plan to invest about $2.4 billion of capital, and open about 1,000 new restaurants in 2018. Global Comparable sales for the fourth-quarter increased 5.5%, reflecting positive guest counts in all segments.



'For 2018, we plan to invest about $2.4 billion of capital, the majority of which will be dedicated to reinvesting in our existing locations through accelerated deployment of Experience of the Future in the U.S. Our development plans also include the opening of about 1,000 new McDonald's restaurants, 75% of which will be funded by our expanded network of developmental licensees and affiliates around the world,' said McDonald's Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan.



' At the same time, we plan to continue making meaningful investments in technology to modernize the customer experience and redefine convenience. I'm confident that now is the opportune time to strategically invest in our business and our restaurants to drive profitable growth and become an even better McDonald's,' Kevin Ozan said.



In the U.S., fourth quarter comparable sales increased 4.5% as a result of strong performance of core menu items featured under the McPick 2 platform and beverage value, as well as strong consumer response to the new Buttermilk Crispy Tenders and delivery. Operating income for the quarter increased 4%, reflecting higher franchised margin dollars and G&A savings, partly offset by lower Company-operated margin dollars.



Comparable sales for the International Lead segment increased 6.0% for the quarter, led by continued momentum in the U.K. and Canada, as well as positive results across all other markets. The segment's operating income increased 14% or 7% in constant currencies, fueled by sales-driven improvements in franchised margin dollars.



In the High Growth segment, fourth quarter comparable sales increased 4.0%, led by strong performance in China and positive results across the majority of the segment, partly offset by continued challenges in South Korea.



In the Foundational markets, fourth quarter comparable sales rose 8.0%, reflecting positive sales performance across all geographic regions.



On January 25, 2018, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.01 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX