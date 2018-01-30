

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday after losing ground in the previous few sessions.



Gold steadied due to its perceived safe haven value, as U.S. stocks were set for a terrible open this morning.



Gold was up $1 at $1346 an ounce, having slipped from yearly highs since Thursday.



Markets await the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision Wedneday afternoon.



Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's last policy meeting is not expected to deliver any change or surprise for investors, but many will be paying attention for clues about future rate hike.



Yellen will be replaced by Jerome Powell at the behest of President Trump at the end of the month.



The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 123.4, up from 122.1 in December.



The State Street Investor Confidence Index for January that measures confidence by looking at actual levels of risk in investment portfolios will be published 10.00 am ET. The Confidence Index in the prior month was 94.8.



