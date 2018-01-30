Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix optimization study on the alcoholic beverages industry. A renowned client in the alcoholic beverages industry wanted to assess the impact of advertising on the overall sales performance. The client was able to align themselves with the business planning process better and increase sales, profit, and shareholder value.

Marketing Mix Optimization for an Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturer

According to the marketing mix optimization experts at Quantzig, "Marketing mix optimization studies help companies gauge the effect of their marketing activities across different channels."

The global alcoholic beverages industry mainly includes products such as beer, wine, and spirits. The global alcoholic beverages market is influenced by the increase in global young-adult demographic, high disposable income, and consumer's demand for premium products. Rising urban population coupled with increasing disposable incomes in developing economies are forcing individuals to determine new forms of entertainment such as spending time at lounges and bars and parties.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to assess the performance of past marketing initiatives and improve the future spend to boost business performance. The client was able to spur brand appeal and increase ROI for their offerings across various media platforms.

This marketing mix optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Track media spend and sales and improve overall business performance

Allocate their marketing budget and spend on media platforms

This marketing mix optimization solution provided predictive insights on:

Analyzing the impact of brand equity and customer satisfaction

Comprehending the effect of traditional, digital, and social media on sales

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

