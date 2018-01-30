Brightline collaborates with leading academic institutions on cutting-edge research and solutions for strategy implementation

The Brightline Initiative today announced research collaborations with Technical University of Denmark (DTU), University of Tokyo Global Teamwork Lab (GTL) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Consortium for Engineering Program Excellence (CEPE). The initiative will focus on cutting-edge research and solutions for strategy implementation.

Launched in early 2017 by Project Management Institute (PMI), The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Agile Alliance, the Brightline Initiative is a non-commercial coalition of leading global organizations dedicated to helping executives bridge the expensive and unproductive gap between strategy design and delivery. The Brightline Initiative focuses its work on three key areas: Thought and Practice Leadership, Networking and Capability Building.

"At DTU we are excited to join the Brightline coalition. It is DTU's mission to create tangible societal benefits. That is why, when we create new scientific insights and technologies we also focus on implementing them in the day-to-day operations of organizations and on a broader system level. Therefore, we believe our goals and those of Brightline align very well," said Søren Salomo, Head of Department, DTU Management Engineering.

"We are looking forward to making our contribution to improving strategy implementation, particularly by our research on better managing the associated risks and uncertainties in technology-driven organizations," said Josef Oehmen, Associate Professor at DTU.

"The collaboration with the Brightline Initiative presents a unique venue to explore the intersection of strategy development and planning with the pragmatic aspects of operations, organizational learning, and change. We're particularly excited for the opportunity to develop sophisticated new research methods to uncover original insights into how decisions are made and translated into action and results," said Eric Rebentisch, Research Associate at MIT.

Strategy is a living thing that adapts. [1] In a world with constant disruptions, an organization needs to engage with its ecosystem in designing and implementing its strategy. Collaboration and communication, knowledge and capabilities form the cornerstone of successful strategy executive.

Dr. Kazuo Hiekata, Associate Professor at The University of Tokyo, noted, "The GTL team is evolving methods and tools for system of systems to facilitate communication across boundaries. Our joint activity with Brightline Initiative will deliver both excellent research outcomes and significant impact to the society, by connecting executives and experienced employees in novel ways of communication." Dr. Kenji Tanaka, Project Associate Professor, added, "Established industries such as the energy sector are required to change significantly from existing ways with the emergence of new technologies and services. The strategy and execution for established business should differ greatly."

Dai Ike, GTL Research Coordinator and GPD Japan CEO, further commented, "Japanese companies are seeking an advanced methodology and cross-boundary teams to execute the complex and diverse projects which directly link to the corporate strategy. However, at the same time, those companies hesitate to challenge the new way of business until other companies succeed. GTL success stories are exactly what companies are looking for."

Brightline Executive Director Ricardo Vargas highlights, "The collaborations with DTU, GTL, and MIT Research entities reinforce Brightline's mission in bridging the gap between strategy design and delivery through cutting-edge research. Organizations and leaders will benefit from best practices in their endeavor for strategy delivery in this era of disruptive innovation. DTU, GTL and the MIT groups bring unique perspectives from their research fields. Their experience and knowledge on strategy will add enormous value in our collective quest to succeed in strategy initiative management."

About Brightline Initiative

The Brightline Initiative is a non-commercial coalition of leading global organizations dedicated to helping executives bridge the expensive and unproductive gap between strategy design and delivery. Brightline provides organizations with three key benefits that will improve their ability to deliver on strategic intent: Thought and Practice Leadership, Networking, and Capability Building. Learn more at www.brightline.org.

About Technical University of Denmark

The Technical University of Denmark is at the academic and multidisciplinary forefront of the technical and the natural sciences-with new initiatives in a number of demanding engineering disciplines, including sustainable energy technology and life science.

Website: dtu.dk

About University of Tokyo Global Teamwork Lab (GTL)

The University of Tokyo Global Teamwork Lab (GTL) is an industry-university partnership for research, workshops, and education on teamwork across boundaries. The GLT research focuses on the underlying mechanisms and dynamics of performance under complexity.

Website: gtl.k.u-tokyo.ac.jp

