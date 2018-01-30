Global E-cigarette Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22.13% - Growing Trend of Online Retailing & Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global E-cigarette Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global E-cigarette market to grow at a CAGR of 22.13% during the period 2018-2022.
Global E-cigarette Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing disposable income of the consumers. Rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries like India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, Russia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Nigeria, Thailand, and South Africa has led to middle-class expansion, increasing consumer expenditure, and changing consumer preferences. Consumers in these countries and other developing countries have become more health conscious and are adopting more active lifestyles.
One trend in the market is growing trend of online retailing. With the growth of e-commerce businesses worldwide, vendors have the potential to enhance their profitability. E-commerce accounts for nearly 12% of the global retail trade. Online and e-commerce channels support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. The average amount of money spent online per transaction and the number of transactions that take place online are on the rise, globally.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is distribution challenges in e-cigarette market. Retail stores such as supermarkets and large chains of discount or convenience stores have become important distribution modes for e-cigarette manufacturers and vendors.
However, this presents some serious challenges for the manufacturers, which are as follows: There is pressure on the manufacturers regarding the prices and margins of the product as retail stores operate at a lower profit margin, and There is a high demand from retailers and manufacturers for frequent and smaller product deliveries to reduce the warehousing costs.
Key vendors
- Altria Group
- British American Tobacco
- Imperial Brands
- Japan Tobacco
- NJOY
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global modular e-cigarette market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global rechargeable e-cigarette market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global next-generation e-cigarette market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global disposable e-cigarette market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- E-cigarette market in US
- E-cigarette market in UK
- E-cigarette market in Malaysia
- E-cigarette market in Poland
- E-cigarette market in France
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing trend of online retailing
- Rising millennial population worldwide
- Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j6czml/global?w=5
