Global E-cigarette Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 22.13% - Growing Trend of Online Retailing & Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions

The global E-cigarette market to grow at a CAGR of 22.13% during the period 2018-2022.

Global E-cigarette Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing disposable income of the consumers. Rising disposable income of consumers in developing countries like India, China, Brazil, Indonesia, Russia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Nigeria, Thailand, and South Africa has led to middle-class expansion, increasing consumer expenditure, and changing consumer preferences. Consumers in these countries and other developing countries have become more health conscious and are adopting more active lifestyles.

One trend in the market is growing trend of online retailing. With the growth of e-commerce businesses worldwide, vendors have the potential to enhance their profitability. E-commerce accounts for nearly 12% of the global retail trade. Online and e-commerce channels support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. The average amount of money spent online per transaction and the number of transactions that take place online are on the rise, globally.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is distribution challenges in e-cigarette market. Retail stores such as supermarkets and large chains of discount or convenience stores have become important distribution modes for e-cigarette manufacturers and vendors.



However, this presents some serious challenges for the manufacturers, which are as follows: There is pressure on the manufacturers regarding the prices and margins of the product as retail stores operate at a lower profit margin, and There is a high demand from retailers and manufacturers for frequent and smaller product deliveries to reduce the warehousing costs.



Key vendors

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco

NJOY

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global modular e-cigarette market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global rechargeable e-cigarette market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global next-generation e-cigarette market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Global disposable e-cigarette market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

E-cigarette market in US

E-cigarette market in UK

E-cigarette market in Malaysia

E-cigarette market in Poland

E-cigarette market in France

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing trend of online retailing

Rising millennial population worldwide

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



