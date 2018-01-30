Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2018) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), a global leader in GPS technology for the golf industry and the creator of one of the most unique premium advertising networks, is pleased to announce the that it has installed a full IZON GPS solution at Oakcreek Country Club.

Based in Sedona, AZ Oakcreek Country Club is one of the most sought after places to play in northern Arizona. This original Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and Robert Trent Jones, Jr. collaborations is truly one of the gems in all of the Southwest United States. In addition to installing on the course's entire fleet, a new pilot program for private Member owned carts will be enabled.

"We are very excited to bring our Members yet another enhancement to their experience at Oakcreek Country Club through IZON's GPS system," said Head Golf Professional Heather Risk. "Tim and the team at IZON have been nothing but helpful and assistive throughout the entire process. The ability for us to also provide our regional partners with advertising opportunities to our Members is a true benefit that we believe will pay very big dividends."

About IZON Network

IZON Network is an innovator in creating the ultimate digital advertising and GPS platforms for golf. With over 11,500 screens now available through the IZON Advertising Network, we provide companies and major brands the opportunity to access up to 3 billion impressions per year.

