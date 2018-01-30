Sectra Wins Again -- Continues to be Both US and Global Leader in Customer Satisfaction

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has again won the prestigious customer satisfaction award 'Best in KLAS'. Sectra has received the title 'Best in KLAS' for PACS (Large Hospital/IDN) in the US for the fifth year in a row and 'Best in KLAS' for Global (Non-US) PACS for the fourth consecutive year. The award is appointed by the healthcare IT data and insights company KLAS Research.

"Sectra is truly committed to the success of our customers. Each and every employee is recruited, trained, and evaluated for their passion and ability to provide value to our customers. To be acknowledged for our top ratings in customer satisfaction, five years in a row, is to me the ultimate proof that Sectra's staff-around the globe-creates customer success within radiology and beyond," says Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra.

The first Sectra PACS was installed in 1993 and today, the company has 1,700 installations worldwide. Sectra PACS is an integral part of Sectra's Enterprise Image Management solution comprising VNA and spans image-intense departments such as radiology, breast imaging, pathology, orthopaedics, and cardiology.

"From their executive leadership down to their field engineers, Sectra is dedicated to helping us provide excellent patient care. Providing excellent patient care is the ultimate goal of every hospital. Sectra's people are great all around," says US Manager to KLAS Research*, https://klasresearch.com/comments/sectra-pacs/1814.

"The advantages of Sectra PACS compared to other solutions are its performance, reliability, and user interface," says US VP/Other Executive to KLAS Research*, https://klasresearch.com/comments/sectra-pacs/1814.

Sectra has received the following KLAS awards:

• PACS (Large Hospital/IDN) Best in KLAS

• Global PACS (Non-US) Best in KLAS

• Global PACS - Europe KLAS Category Leader

Meet Sectra at ECR and HIMSS 2018

Sectra's Enterprise Image Management solution, including Sectra PACS and Sectra VNA, will be showcased at the ECR and HIMSS trade shows. Visit us at booth D11 at ECR and #3554 at HIMSS to learn more about our solutions.

Book a meeting at ECR: www.sectra.com/ecr

Book a meeting at HIMSS: www.sectra.com/himss

About 'Best in KLAS'

The awards are presented in the "2018 Best in KLAS: Software and Services" report by the research firm with the same name. KLAS is a research firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by enabling providers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS gathers insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly represents the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights they provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

*Selected commentary about Sectra PACS collected December 2017. For a complete view visit www.klasresearch.com

