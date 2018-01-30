TT Games Brighton Will Focus on Developing Original Mobile Titles

TT Games, the makers of the best-selling LEGO videogame franchise published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, today announced the opening of TT Games Brighton, a new UK-based development studio focused on creating new LEGO games designed specifically for mobile platforms. Jason Avent, founder and former head of Boss Alien, will serve as the Head of Studio for TT Games Brighton.

"There is a huge opportunity for LEGO games on mobile," said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games. "We're extraordinarily fortunate to have acquired Playdemic in 2016 as a specialist in this area, and they're working on a new LEGO title in addition to their phenomenally successful 'Golf Clash.' Now we can grow our capability even further under the leadership of Jason Avent, founder of Boss Alien and creator of CSR Racing. Jason is one of the world's most experienced and capable developers in this space, with a passionate affinity for LEGO and an incredibly exciting vision for the new team."

"I love LEGO, and I'm thrilled to be able to create new games encompassing all of the wonderful core values of LEGO, designed and built from the ground up for mobile," said Avent. "Our new titles will be accessible, exciting and of course packed with the trademark TT Games fun and humor. We have an amazing new team of people in Brighton with a wonderful and unique opportunity to bring LEGO to life in a brand-new way."

About TT Games

TT Games, an affiliate of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc., is the developer behind numerous hit LEGO videogame franchises such as LEGO Batman, LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Harry Potter, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes and LEGO Indiana Jones, as well as popular titles LEGO Marvel's Avengers, LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Worlds and many others, which combined have sold over 180 million units worldwide to date. Incorporating renowned UK developers Traveller's Tales, TT Fusion and Playdemic, TT Games has a distinctive focus on console, handheld, mobile and PC games of the highest quality, aimed at young gamers and their families. Additional information about TT Games can be found at www.ttgames.com.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third party game titles.

