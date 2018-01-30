Integration Will Allow Delta Capita Clients to Easily Leverage Unmatched Document Composition and Generation Capabilities from SmartDXTM

SmartDXTM from Smart CommunicationsTM, the industry standard for capital markets document generation and negotiation, and Delta Capita, the managed services provider and international business and technology consulting firm, today announce plans to integrate SmartDXTM into Delta Capita's Structured Products Managed Services offering. This managed service will be underpinned by a technology platform designed to run the issuance and publishing process together with ongoing transaction management. By integrating SmartDXTM into this platform, Delta Capita customers will have access to best-in-class document composition and generation capabilities.

"SmartDX is the industry standard for the automated and controlled production of derivatives documentation, with a strong representation in the structured products space," stated Mark Aldous, Head of Managed Services at Delta Capita. "Incorporating this technology into Delta Capita's managed service offering greatly enhances our value proposition by providing our clients with the option to leverage an efficient and well controlled structured product document generation platform."

"We are excited to forge this new partnership with Delta Capita and to play a key role in their expanded Structured Products Managed Services offering," said Robin Moody, Global Head of SmartDXTM. "Our growing list of current customers are keenly aware of how SmartDXTM can enhance their documentation processes and achieve efficiency gains with a solution that is easily scalable and can substantially reduce lead time to issuance. We look forward to helping a new set of clients make this a reality as well."

About SmartDX

Trusted by all of the G15 investment banks and some of the world's largest energy and commodity companies, SmartDX helps simplify the drafting, negotiation and execution of trade and relationship documentation for all market participants, across all document types, asset classes and product types. SmartDX is part of Smart Communications, the only independent company focused 100% on customer conversations for the enterprise, and the only cloud solution ranked as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for CCM. More than 350 global brands many in the world's most highly regulated industries rely on Smart Communications to make multi-channel customer communications more meaningful, while also helping them simplify their processes and operate more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in London and New York and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMMTM, SmartDXTM, SmartCORRTM for Salesforce, and SmartCaaSTM for Partners. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

About Delta Capita

Delta Capita is a management consultancy and managed services provider to the financial services industry. With a client base including many of the world's leading financial institutions Delta Capita's expertise lies in its ability to facilitate collaboration between banks, enabling them to achieve the benefits available through partnership and the creation of market utilities. The agile approach of Delta Capita reflects the change in cultural perspective, influenced through the digital revolution. Via this approach, Delta Capita assist clients in driving innovation, increasing revenue, reducing costs, and managing regulatory change. Delta Capita has offices in London, Amsterdam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Johannesburg, and opening in North America in Q2 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180130005114/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

GingerMay PR for Smart Communications

Zoe Baptie

Tel: +44 (0) 203 642 1124

Email: zoe.baptie@gingermaypr.com