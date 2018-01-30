No-code interface lets users easily create workflows, aiding flow of information between applications and automating routine tasks

Zoho today launched Zoho Flow, a drag-and-drop integration platform that allows users to create flexible workflows between cloud applications. By automating information exchange across apps, Zoho Flow helps users save the time and effort spent on manual tasks in their business processes.

Users can create integration workflows, called Flows, without having to write any code. For more common needs, they can also install pre-built Flows from the Flow gallery.

"Most companies depend on multiple apps to manage their business functions. But the integrations needed to coordinate these functions efficiently are often too complicated for them to build by themselves," said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist, Zoho Corp. "With Zoho Flow, we're enabling businesses build seamless integrations without having to depend on technical help."

Inside Zoho Flow

User-friendly builder: The workflow builder removes most of the complexity or limitations usually faced when building integrations. Users can connect their apps by dragging and dropping them into the builder. They can make edits in their workflow, and rearrange actions to quickly adapt to their dynamic business needs. Workflows are displayed visually helping users understand how their information flows to coordinate processes between apps.

Triggers, actions, and connections: Each workflow (called a Flow) consists of a trigger and one or more actions. A trigger is an event that sets the workflow in motion, and an action is the task that follows. For example, users can set a workflow in motion when a new ticket is created in their helpdesk software (the trigger), and automatically send an alert message to their team's communication channel (the action).

Logic and custom functions: The powerful set of logic functions that the platform offers can be used to introduce branching, add time-based actions, and drill down to the finest variable in the workflow. To further fit their integration needs, users can code custom functions using Deluge, Zoho's own programming language, which has 500 millions lines of code written by over 50 thousand programmers. For example, consider a workflow that's initiated when a ticket is received. A user can insert custom code to identify the nature of the ticket (positive, neutral, or negative), and then add decision branches to forward it to a specific communication channel accordingly.

Sharing and collaboration within organization: Zoho Flow lets users collaborate with their teams on building Flows, so teams can save time and effort otherwise spent on keeping up with each other's progress and orchestrating their functions together. Zoho Flow allows users to be part of multiple team accounts too.

Analytics and history: The Zoho Flow dashboard presents key metrics about live, paused and draft Flows, enabling users to monitor and analyse all their processes at a glance. To further understand when and how their workflows executed, users can also view the entire history of their Flows.

Business apps and Flow gallery: Zoho Flow features over 90 web applications for users to choose from. It also offers more than 200 templates called Flows that cover important automations from across different businesses in the industry. Users can install the Flows in their account, either using them as they are or modifying them to meet specific needs.

Pricing and Availability

Zoho Flow is available today as a web application. In addition to a free plan, Zoho Flow offers paid subscriptions starting at $10 per organization per month. For pricing details, please visit: https://zoho.com/flow/pricing.html.

Zoho Flow is also part of Zoho One, the company's all-in-one suite of applications for running an entire business. For more information on Zoho Flow, visit https://www.zoho.com/flow.

About Zoho

Zoho is the operating system for business, that is, a single platform with all the applications needed to run a business completely from the cloud. Marketing, sales and customer care apps-like Campaigns, CRM and Desk-enable a business to acquire and retain customers. Productivity and collaboration apps-like the Office Suite, Mail and Docs-empower employees, while Zoho's finance and human resources apps-like Books, People and Recruit-run all business operations.

Zoho One, the flagship offering, includes advanced editions of all the apps under a single value package. But businesses can start with even a single app or a smaller bundle. Zoho fiercely respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products.

More than 30 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. The Zoho Corporation is privately held and profitable with more than 5,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with international headquarters in Chennai and additional offices in Austin, Amsterdam, Singapore, Yokohama, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.

