Breakthrough Could Make Lithium Batteries Safer and Longer Lasting

LOS ANGELES, January 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

USA News Group - A new battery design invented by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences could help overcome issues limiting the life and safety of lithium batteries.

Lithium producers and near term producers preparing to increase global lithium supplies include A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V: AIS) (OTC: AISSF), Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF), Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM), and Lithium X Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIX) (OTC: LIXXF).

The findings by the Chinese researchers are fanning the expectations of demand for lithium in an already undersupplied market.

A new lithium junior player that could benefit directly from the new demand for lithium is A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V: AIS) (OTC: AISSF), which could answer the call to add new supplies from its South American lithium brine Guayatayoc project as early as 2019.

Other lithium companies that are moving to increase supplies for the onslaught of new consumption include Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF), Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM), and Lithium X Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIX.V) (OTC: LIXXF), all of which have begun massive expansion of their lithium resources.

THE DENDRITE SOLUTION

Lithium-ion batteries, while very reliable and popular for consumer electronics have their own imperfections related to safety and deterioration of battery capacity over time. The main culprit in both of these issues is dendrite formation.

Dendrites, which build up over time inside the battery cells, can cause battery fires and were in fact one of the issues that were identified as the cause of Galaxy Note 7 spontaneous combustion in 2016.

A new battery design invented by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences could help overcome this problem. The researchers have come up with a lithium-metal battery design, which is capable of suppressing dendrite formation, hence creating safer and longer lasting batteries.

The new design also eliminates a common conundrum that afflicts conventional battery configurations. Existing methods to reduce dendrite growth often lead to resistance at the electrode/electrolyte interface and vice versa. This new method is capable of dealing with the two problems at the same time.

SOLID DATA FROM TESTS

In comparative tests conducted by the researchers, it was found that after 1750 hours of charging and discharging, conventional Li-ion batteries had rough morphologies that indicate dendrite formation.

On the other hand, batteries made using the asymmetrical electrolyte showed no morphological changes after 3200 hours of the same treatment. This indicates that the latter configuration had been successful in preventing dendrite growth.

That's very big news for lithium battery developers and producers alike.

GREATER LITHIUM DEMAND

Although there are enough verified lithium resources to sustain a fully EV dependent world for hundreds of years, slow establishment of mining operations has meant that actual supply has lagged behind demand.

And now that the Tesla-led EV revolution has hit full gear, pressure on existing resources has grown by a considerable factor.

Not to be left out of the competition, junior resource companies have grasped the seriousness of the demand for lithium and are moving to bring on supplies.

A.I.S. Resources Limited is one of these early movers with excellent prospects in South America's productive regions.

Argentina is a major global lithium producer with significant additional potential, and a respected mining-industry history. The country has become well known for its many mineralized salars or salt fields, which include the Hombre Muerto and Salar Olaroz properties each producing significant lithium.

This is where A.I.S. Resources has staked its three main lithium projects, all of which are strategically located in the Argentina's Puna Region.

In all, A.I.S. Resources has about 7,725 hectares and its flagship Guayatayoc property is well advanced with a mining permit in hand and drilling permits imminent.

Guayatayoc was sampled and returned Li ranging from 270-900 ppm in ponds that had aquifer flow, as well as 100-190ppm for brines sitting in the top layers. That's considered very high grade and suitable for li-ion battery production.

The Guayatayoc is on its way to becoming a near term producer. The project will be fast-tracked, as chemistry and process work is already complete. The company expects that it can be in production as early as 2019.

And that comes from a highly skilled team of lithium mining veterans who have completed other recent lithium projects into production.

MORE AND BETTER TECHNOLOGY ADDING FUEL TO A FIRE

If successfully developed to market, this new dendrite technology will help to accelerate the adoption of battery run technologies across the spectrum, including electric vehicles and home battery power.

By eliminating some of the biggest concerns that people have with electric vehicles, companies like Tesla and EV farms of top vehicle manufacturers stand to gain massively.

The technology will be particularly useful in electric vehicles.

EV batteries are very expensive and therefore cannot be viably changed in the same fashion as in smartphones once depleted. Because electric vehicles have not been around for long, there is still uncertainty about the longevity of their batteries. And because the battery is an extremely critical component of EVs, it stands to be seen whether they can stand up to the longevity offered by petrol and diesel vehicles, which often exceeds 30 years.

Technologies such as this will therefore be crucial if the EVs are to compete with combustion engine vehicles.

POTENTIAL COMPARABLES

Galaxy Resources (OTC: GALXF)

Galaxy Resources Limited is a lithium-focused resources company, with assets spanning Australia, Canada and Argentina. Galaxy is currently advancing plans to develop the Sal de Vida Lithium and Potash Brine Project ("Sal de Vida") in Argentina, which is situated in the Lithium Triangle, a region where Chile, Argentina and Bolivia meet. Sal de Vida is a proven high quality resource has excellent promise as a future low cost production facility. Galaxy also owns the Mt Cattlin Spodumene Mine near Ravensthorpe in Western Australia and the James Bay Lithium Pegmatite Project in Quebec, Canada.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE: SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services Lithium and its derivatives are used in batteries, greases and frits for production of ceramics. Potassium chloride is a commodity fertilizer that is produced and sold by the Company across the world.

Lithium X Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIX.V) (OTC: LIXXF)

Lithium X Energy Corp. is a lithium exploration and development company with a goal of becoming a low-cost supplier for the burgeoning lithium battery industry. On July 11th, the company announced that further to its news release of June 29th, 2017, the Company has closed the definitive agreement with Aberdeen International Inc. for the purchase of Aberdeen's remaining 50% interest in Potasio y Litio de Argentina S.A., which controls 100% of the Sal de los Angeles Project. The project consists of 8,154 hectares covering 95% of Salar de Diablillos, and has an NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate of 1.037 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent in the indicated category and 1.007 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent in the inferred category.

For a more in-depth look into AIS you can view the in-depth report at USA News Group:

http://usanewsgroup.com/2018/01/28/the-worlds-lithium-demand-is-growing-everyday-no-signs-of-slowing/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://usanewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer/Disclosure: This piece is an advertorial and has been paid for. This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. No information in this Report should be construed as individualized investment advice. A licensed financial advisor should be consulted prior to making any investment decision. We make no guarantee, representation or warranty and accept no responsibility or liability as to its accuracy or completeness. Expressions of opinion are those ofUSA News Group only and are subject to change without notice.USANews Group assumes no warranty, liability or guarantee for the current relevance, correctness or completeness of any information provided within this Report and will not be held liable for the consequence of reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or any omission. Furthermore, we assume no liability for any direct or indirect loss or damage or, in particular, for lost profit, which you may incur as a result of the use and existence of the information, provided within this Report.

DISCLAIMER: USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner withUSANews Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release byUSANews Group are solely those ofUSANews Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(954)345-0611

