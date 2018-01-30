Bone Cement & Glue Market Growth Steady at 5.9% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, January 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RnRMarketResearch.com adds Bone Cement & Glue Market Report is forecast to reach $1,322.6 million by 2022 from $993.0 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.9% during (2017-2022) driven by the increasing incidence of sports injuries, growth in geriatric population, developments in the field of regenerative medicine, and the growing number of road accidents and trauma cases; while bone cement is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017.

The key players in the bone cement and glue market include Stryker Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).

In 2017, the bone cement and glue market was dominated by North America, followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the developing healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism, influx of international players, government initiatives to promote sports, and the growing geriatric population in the APAC countries.

By type, the bone glue segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This market is categorized by type into bone cement and bone glue. The bone glue segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of fractures and orthopedic surgeries is driving the growth of this segment.

The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the Bone Cement & Glue Market during the forecast period. By end user, the bone cements and glue market is segmented into hospitals, clinics/physician offices, and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The rising number of orthopedic surgeries performed in hospitals and increasing number of hospitals in developing countries are the major factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

The arthroplasty segment is estimated to dominate the bone cement and glue market in 2017. On the other hand, inadequate reimbursement, high costs, and extensive clinical data requirements for launching new products are some factors expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report analyses the bone cement and glue market by type, application, end user, and region. Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. The company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful in the market.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 60%, Tier 2 - 20% and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-level - 40%, Director-level - 20%, Others - 40%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 20%, Asia-Pacific - 40%

Another research titled Bone Growth Stimulator Market Global Forecasts to 2022 says, the global bone growth stimulators market is estimated to reach $1.41 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The bone growth stimulation devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016. The spinal fusion surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016. Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2017-2022. Companies such as Orthofix International N.V. (U.S.), DJO Finance LLC (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Bioventus LLC (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), Harvest Technologies Corporation (U.S.) have been profiled in this 153 pages research report available at http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/contacts/purchase?rname=995448 .

