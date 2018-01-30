MMDSmart Launches MessageWhiz Brand for its Messaging Platform

LONDON, January 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Smart Messaging Pioneer announces new branding and website for its industry- first smart messaging solution

In a move to strengthen its position as an industry leader in the rapidly growing A2P Messaging market, MMDSmart announced today that its innovative smart messaging platform, which has revolutionized the enterprise messaging space, has been re-branded as MessageWhiz. In parallel, the company announced the launch of its messaging focused website, www.MessageWhiz.com.

The new brand and website unite MMDSmart's smart messaging platform, legacy bulk messaging products, and its messaging portal under a single banner. MessageWhiz.com will provide a single address for information about these products, messaging related news and articles, usage tips on how to maximize messaging campaigns, tutorials, industry use cases, and white papers. It also serves as an entryway to the recently redesigned self-service messaging portal, which can be accessed via a subscription to MMDSmart's enterprise messaging service.

Revenue from MMDSmart's innovative voice and messaging solutions have grown by more than 70% since 2015, spurred by the launch of its smart messaging platform, the first results driven enterprise messaging solution.

According to a report released in 2017, the A2P (Application to Person) messaging global market is expected to reach USD 70 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of around 4%. A2P messages are sent from a web application, browser or customer relationship software to the subscribed end-user, and are widely used in industries such as financial services, brand marketing, retail and travel.

"In less than a year, our smart messaging platform has emerged as a leading solution for enterprises of all types and sizes to efficiently communicate with their customers. We spent a great deal of time and effort in re-designing our offering to ensure that companies seeking to enhance their messaging activities will discover real benefits from using Messagewhiz.com for all of their mobile messaging needs," saidArie Frenklakh, CEO of MMDSmart. He added, "MessageWhiz is poised to become a leading brand in this space, and we're excited at the opportunities that our newly branded platform with its unique optimization capabilities can bring to our enterprise customers."

With MessageWhiz smart messaging, enterprises of all sizes can send optimized text messaging campaigns to their customer base, substantially increasing their conversion success. As a global telecom carrier, MMDSmart has access to many routing options, and the platform is able to identify the singular route that achieves the highest conversion rate. A variety of engagement tools can be used to increase consumer engagement, and a unique conversion API analyzes all the components against real time conversion data and then recalibrates the campaign to achieve the organization's desired results.

MessageWhiz smart messaging is the first messaging solution with performance based billing options including revenue share, CPI, CPA, CPL and other no risk payment models and has been proven to be especially effective for SMS marketing campaigns, lead generation and customer retention and service, as well as for push notifications, account authorization and security verification.

Mr. Frenklakh continued; "Smart messaging has proven effective both for promotional as well as transactional messaging. We're seeing unprecedented results for SMS marketing, re-targeting, and push notification campaigns. Our customers report to us increases of as much as 40% over conversion results from previous campaigns."

MMDSmart will be showing its newly branded messaging platform MessageWhiz at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain scheduled to be held at the Fira Gran Via from February 26th, 2018 - March 1st, 2018, and at International Telecoms Week (ITW) from May 6th, 2018 - May 9th, 2018 in Chicago. Companies or partners interested in meeting company executives there, should contact Ira Cohen, MMDSmart's VP of Business Development and Marketing.

About MMDSmart

Founded in 2007, MMDSmart Ltd, the smart messaging pioneer, provides smart communications solutions to organizations of all sizes. Its offering includes voice, fax and chat solutions, with a unique expertise in smart messaging, the first results driven enterprise messaging solution that significantly enhances any organization's customer communications and marketing activities. With headquarters inTel Aviv, regional offices inLondon, Hong KongandKiev, and a development center inNizhny Novgorod, Russia, it is focused on providing the highest quality communications solutions to its partners and clients, which include many tier 1 companies from more than 100 countries. As it expands its global scope, its initial mission and commitment remains the same; MMDSmart - Connect. Engage. Smile.

